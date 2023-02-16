The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brandon Michael Emmons, 36, of Winona, following a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lake Boulevard yesterday.
The investigation leading to the search warrant has been going on for a month, and the county’s task force executed the search warrant with assistance from the Winona Police Department.
Upon entering the house, officers found Emmons with 28.5 grams of cocaine on his person, divided into small individual bags, with the value of the drugs being $3,021. Another .25 grams of cocaine was found in his wallet, 14 grams of cocaine found in his bedroom with a value of $1,484, 9 pills of Adderall were in a prescription bottle with the label ripped off, and $2,960 cash was on his person, said police.
Not arrested but a formal complaint is being filed to the county attorney for Emmons’ roommate after officers noticed white residue under his nostril during the search that tested positive for cocaine. In his bedroom, a handgun was seized for possible forfeiture for using a controlled substance, police said.
Conducted at 10:20 am yesterday, eight officers were involved, and Emmons was charged with second-degree controlled substance possession.
The gunman who killed three students and wounded five at Michigan State University was a 43-year-old with a previous gun violation who fatally shot himself after an hour-long manhunt that ended in a confrontation with police miles from campus, officials said Tuesday. Investigators still were sorting out why Anthony McRae fired inside an academic building and the student union shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday. The shootings led to a harrowing campus lockdown and a search for the gunman that ended roughly three hours later. “We have absolutely no idea what the motive was,” said Chris Rozman, deputy chief of campus police, adding that McRae, of Lansing, was not a student or Michigan State employee.
A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured at least eight people in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a miles long pursuit through Brooklyn. Eyewitnesses said they saw pedestrians and e-bike riders sprawled on the ground after the truck drove through. At least eight people were hurt, including two people who were in critical condition, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. Sewell described the driver's actions as a "violent rampage through Brooklyn" but said there was no evidence of "terrorism involvement." The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Sewell said a suspect was in custody and that police were investigating seven scenes. She released few other details.
New crime statistics released by the NYPD show that there were 153 gun violence victims who were minors in 2022, up from 138 in 2021 and 125 in 2020.
Touring the River Valley: Winona County
What do you love most about Winona County?
Lakeview
The Lakeview Drive Inn has been a Winona favorite for decades.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are the hills lining Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Lake and High School
Pictured is West Lake Winona, with the Winona Senior High School in the distance.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the many hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is the greenery along Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Structures
Pictured are some structures off of Highway 14 in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water along Highway 14.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured are some of the hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Turbines
Pictured are turbines in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm
Pictured is a farm in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Welcome to Utica
Pictured is a barn in Winona County with a Welcome to Utica sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Tractor
A tractor works its way through a field in rural Winona County. The county boasts more than 1,000 farms covering nearly 270,000 acres.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Solar panels
Pictured are solar panels in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Crop land
Pictured is crop land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm equipment
Pictured is farm equipment in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Cows
Pictured are cows in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Farm land
Pictured is farm land in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a body of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County sign
Pictured is one of the Winona County signs when coming from Olmsted County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Flag
Pictured is a flag flying high in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a stream of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Whitewater State Park
Pictured is the Whitewater State Park sign.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
Pictured is a bridge in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Greenery
Pictured is greenery in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Hills
Pictured is greenery on hills in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Walking path
Pictured is a walking path in Whitewater State Park.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Water
Pictured is a path of water in Winona County.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Fire tower
Pictured is Elba's historic fire tower.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
The view of Winona from Garvin Heights, with Lake Winona in the foreground and the Mississippi River in the background. Winona County's many waterways provide natural beauty and a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing straight off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Garvin Heights
Pictured is a view of Winona when facing left off of Garvin Heights.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Sugar Loaf
Sugar Loaf towers over the Winona landscape. Hikers can take a trail up the bluff for a bird's-eye view of the city.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
River
Pictured is the Mississippi River next to the city of Winona.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Bridge
The Hwy. 43 bridge spans the Mississippi River to connect Winona to Wisconsin.
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Winona County
Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!