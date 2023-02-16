The Winona County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brandon Michael Emmons, 36, of Winona, following a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lake Boulevard yesterday.

The investigation leading to the search warrant has been going on for a month, and the county’s task force executed the search warrant with assistance from the Winona Police Department.

Upon entering the house, officers found Emmons with 28.5 grams of cocaine on his person, divided into small individual bags, with the value of the drugs being $3,021. Another .25 grams of cocaine was found in his wallet, 14 grams of cocaine found in his bedroom with a value of $1,484, 9 pills of Adderall were in a prescription bottle with the label ripped off, and $2,960 cash was on his person, said police.

Not arrested but a formal complaint is being filed to the county attorney for Emmons’ roommate after officers noticed white residue under his nostril during the search that tested positive for cocaine. In his bedroom, a handgun was seized for possible forfeiture for using a controlled substance, police said.

Conducted at 10:20 am yesterday, eight officers were involved, and Emmons was charged with second-degree controlled substance possession.

