Amid the usual mix of stop lights, house lights and streetlights beaming into the dark Thursday night, Winona was also dotted with blue in solidarity with missing woman Madeline Kingsbury.

With June 1 being Kingsbury’s 27th birthday, her family and friends encouraged residents all over the area to place blue light bulbs in and around their homes.

Kingsbury was last seen March 31 when she and the father of her children, Adam Fravel, took their two kids to day care shortly after 8 a.m.

After returning to her Kerry Drive residence in Winona around 8:15 a.m., she did not show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, authorities said.

Kingsbury’s disappearance has garnered national attention, and locally, T-shirts, signs and pins serve as constant reminders of Winona’s missing neighbor.

Jenni Tuschner, who installed blue lights on the front of her South Baker Street residence Thursday, said people in her life follow the case closely and discuss it daily.

“Something just doesn’t feel right. And she needs to be found,” Tuschner said. “And the lights mean that there’s still hope out there.”

The color blue was chosen because it’s Kingsbury’s favorite color and has become associated with Kingsbury disappearance.

Blue ribbons were also tied up around Winona Thursday night by volunteers, organized by Kingsbury’s sorority sisters.

Samantha Hermanson, who was placing ribbons around Winona, said the goal was to turn Winona blue for both Kingsbury's birthday and to show Kingsbury’s family, who were scheduled to arrive in town soon for next week’s custody trial over her children, that Winona stands with them.

“We hope they see all the blue ribbons and know that we will not stop looking for Maddi,” Hermanson said. “We’re hoping everyone remembers Madeline for her birthday today and remembers to keep an eye out for her.”

The trial regarding the custody of Kingsbury’s children, ages 5 and 2, is set to begin June 6.

In a video posted on the Finding Madeline Kingsbury Facebook page, Kingsbury’s father, David, sang his daughter “Happy Birthday” and said that Kingsbury always looked forward to celebrating her birthday when growing up.

“She always said, when she was a kid, that she never wanted to grow up. I think maybe because she wanted to have fun birthday parties,” David said in the video. “It’s her 27th birthday today and we wish she was here with us to celebrate with us.”

Anyone with possible information about Kingsbury’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302.

To give a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.crimestoppersmn.org.