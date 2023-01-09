Winona State announces Education Dean

Winona State University has named Scott Sorvaag to the position of Dean of the College of Education, effective July 1, 2023.

Sorvaag is currently the Chair for Undergraduate Teacher Education at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. Additional positions held at Saint Mary’s include: Director of General Education, Dean of Education, and Chair of Undergraduate Teacher Education. He also previously served as an Elementary Teacher for Rapid City Area Schools and an Elementary School Principal for Arlington Elementary School.

“Dr. Sorvaag will bring to WSU his clear vision, demonstrated success in leadership, and deep understanding of the needs of both teachers and learners,” said Dr. Darrell Newton, WSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We are excited to welcome him to our campus community.”

Sorvaag earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and Government/International Affairs and his Elementary Teaching Certification from Augustana College. He earned his Master of Arts in Educational Administration from the University of South Dakota, and his Doctor of Education in Leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Sorvaag assumes leadership of the College of Education from Dr. Ted Reilly, who was appointed interim dean in 2022.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve with and for others as Dean of the College of Education," said Sorvaag. "I look forward to honoring the rich tradition of transformational education for what is possible at Winona State University with faculty, staff, and students."

About the Winona State University College of Education:

As the first teacher preparation school west of the Mississippi River and the first home of the National Education Association, the Winona State University College of Education has a long and storied history of innovation and leadership. The college enrollment, including all teacher education programs university-wide, is approximately 974 undergraduate students, 178 graduate students, and 35 doctoral students, supported by 38 full-time professors.

With campuses in both Winona and Rochester, the College of Education is divided into seven departments and three centers, ranging from Early Childhood & Elementary Education to Counselor Education and Education Leadership. The college offers 23 Undergraduate Teacher Licensure programs, one Post-Baccalaureate Teacher Licensure program, 13 graduate programs, two additional licensure and certificate programs, and a Doctor of Education (EdD) program.

Initial licensure and advanced programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE) and the Minnesota Board of Teaching (BOT) and meet all standards accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Education Programs (CACREP) and are recognized for state licensure in both school and community counseling. Educational Leadership is accredited by the Minnesota Board of School Administrators (BOSA). The WSU Children’s Center is accredited by the National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC).

