Winona State hits Top 40 in the Midwest U.S. News list

For the first time, Winona State University is listed among the Top 40 in the Midwest, according to the U.S. News and World Report's 2023 ranking.
It marks the first time a Minnesota State school has made the list.
The Midwest regional ranking includes all public and private universities in the Midwest region.
When comparing only public universities in the Midwest, WSU is ranked ninth overall. In the Minnesota State system, Winona State ranks as the No. 1 university. In the State of Minnesota, Winona State is ranked second among regional public universities and fifth overall on the comprehensive list of public and private universities.
WSU continues to be recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, ranking as the second public school for veterans in Minnesota and the 17th overall in the Midwest.
The university is also ranked third in Social Mobility for public universities in Minnesota. This ranking recognizes WSU’s success in enrolling and graduating large proportions of economically disadvantaged students.
WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. The university’s Nursing program was established more than 50 years ago and is well-recognized across the region. In addition, WSU is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. that offers a Bachelor of Science in composite materials engineering.
To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures – including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness and social mobility. Outcomes are the mostly highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school's overall score. Complete listings are available at
usnews.com/colleges.
IN PHOTOS: Warriors Win Home Opener 25-17...Move to 2-0 on the Season
No Small Feat
Winona State University defensive back Vernon Porte (41) chases Dave Small Jr (3) during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
The Field Goal is Good!
Winona State University kicker Jacob Scott splits the uprights late in Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Warrior Family
Winona State University players unite during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Nathaniel Wilcher
Winona State University defensive lineman Nathaniel Wilcher is all smiles as he and the Warrior defense makes a stop during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Mason Carnell Celebrates a Touchdown
Winona State University freshman Mason Carnell (61) celebrates as quarterback Trevor Paulsen crosses the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Trevor Paulsen finds a Gap
Winona State University quarterback Trevor Paulsen (12) rushes for a touchdown during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Darryl Williams Runs Through a Crowd
Winona State University's Darryl Williams runs the football up the middle during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Safety!!!
The Winona State University defensive unit scores a safety during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Trevor Paulsen Scrambles for a Touchdown
Winona State University quarterback Trevor Paulsen rushes for a touchdown during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
The Start of a New Era
Winona State University head coach Brian Bergstrom walks the sideline prior to the kickoff of Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Bad Snap Turns into a Safety for the Warriors
Winona State University's Nathaniel Wilcher (97) and Carter Duxbury (24) chase after a fumble on a bad snap by the University of Mary which eventually lead to a Warrior safety during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
AJ Lacy on "D"
Winona State University defensive back AJ Lacy focuses on his defensive assignment during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
2022 Winona State Warrior Football Home Opener
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Here Comes "YOUR" Winona State Warriors
The 2022 Winona State Warrior football team enters Maxwell Field prior to Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Ty Gavin Runs for a Touchdown
Winona State University's Ty Gavin runs the football for a Warrior touchdown during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in Coach Brian Bergstrom's first home game as the Warriors head coach.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Warrior Fans in the Stands
The Winona State University student section celebrates a safety scored by the Warrior defense during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Ty Gavin with the Touchdown
WSU sophomore running back Ty Gavin runs for a touchdown during Saturday's 25-17 win over University of Mary in the Warriors' home opener.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Adjustments Made at Halftime
Winona State University head coach Brian Bergstrom and offensive coodinator Isaac Fruechte discuss strategy during Saturday's home opener against the University of Mary on September 10, 2022. The Warriors went on to defeat the Marauders by a score of 25-17 in coach Bergstrom's and coach Fruechte's first home game as members of the Warrior coaching staff.
CRAIG JOHNSON
Winona Daily News
Warriors Win Home Opener 25-17
Winona State University's David Munson (21) and head coach Brian Bergstrom congratulate each other following Saturday's home opener victory against the University of Mary.
CRAIG JOHNSON
