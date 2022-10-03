Winona State Lyceum Series to host Bill Nye

The Winona State University Lyceum Series will host “Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World” with Bill Nye at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Perhaps best known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian and inventor. His stated goal is to help foster a scientifically literate society and to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work.

Nye is also an author and frequent speaker on topics of global importance including climate change, evolution, population, space exploration and STEM education. His first book for a general audience, “Undeniable: Evolution and the Science of Creation,” is a New York Times best-seller. He is also the author of seven children’s books, including his recent best-selling fiction series, Jack and the Geniuses.

Nye graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from Cornell University, where he was also a visiting professor from 2001-2005. In 2010, Nye joined the ranks of his astronomy professor Carl Sagan when he was elected the American Humanist Association’s “Humanist of the Year.”

Through his work, Nye hopes to inspire people everywhere to change the world.

Ticket information:

Tickets are free for the first 200 WSU students and will be available starting today, Oct. 3.

Tickets for the next 300 WSU students are $10.

Tickets for WSU faculty and staff are $15 and will go on sale Monday, Oct. 10.

Tickets for the community are $20 and will also go on sale Monday, Oct. 10.

All ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.

Since 1989, the WSU Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and Student Life fees.

Tickets and more information on the event can be found at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com. For more information on the Lyceum Series visit wsu.mn/lyceumseries.