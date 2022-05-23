Winona State names Dean of the College of Business

Winona State University has announced the appointment of Randall Skalberg as Dean of the College of Business, effective July 1.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Skalberg as the Dean of the College of Business,” said Darrell Newton, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Winona State. “His administrative and academic experience and leadership accomplishments make him a good fit for the role, and he is eager to begin learning about WSU and the southeast Minnesota business region."

Prior to this appointment, Skalberg served as chair for the Department of Accounting and Finance at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Previous experience also includes serving as Associate Professor and Assistant Professor of Taxation in the Department of Accounting at UMD and teaching VITA courses for Fond Du Lac Tribal and Community College, as well as supervising the VITA site for the college.

Skalberg earned his Bachelor of Science in Business (Accounting/Taxation) from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, his Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School, and his Master of Law from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I’m excited for and humbled by this opportunity to serve as Dean of the College of Business at Winona State," said Skalberg. "I look forward to partnering with our faculty and staff in the College of Business to continue 'creating our more.'"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0