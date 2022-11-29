Winona State to host Fall Commencement ceremonies

Winona State University Fall Commencement ceremonies will take place Friday, Dec. 9, in McCown Gym in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.
The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Science and Engineering. The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will include the College of Education and the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required. Seating in the gym is available on a first-come first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available in Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall.
The ceremonies will be live streamed with captions in multiple languages. The Livestream will be available at:
winona.edu/commencement.
The commencement ceremonies also will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25 on Friday, Dec. 9. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast each ceremony as follows: 9 a.m. Ceremony: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11; 11:30 a.m. Ceremony: 11 p.m. Dec. 10 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
For more information, visit
winona.edu/commencement/.
PHOTOS: Winona State Spring Commencement 2019
Winona State Commencement 01
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences celebrate with faculty as they head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 02
Ashley Bostyan receives her doctoral degree from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at Winona State on Friday morning during the commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 03
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences wait in line on the Winona State campus before heading to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 04
Winona State graduates receiving their master's of science degrees stand to be recognized on Friday morning during their commencement ceremony in McCown Gymnasium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 05
Winona State faculty and staff exit Somsen Hall on their way to McCown Gymnasium for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 06
Lexi Adamsky speaks to the her fellow graduates on Friday morning during their commencement ceremony at McCown Gymnasium.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 07
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 08
Many Winona State graduates decorated their caps for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 09
Family and friends watch the Winona State commencement ceremony for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 10
Faculty and students stand for the playing of the National Anthem on Friday morning during their commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 11
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 12
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences sit inside McCown Gymnasium during their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 13
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 14
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences sit inside McCown Gymnasium during their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 15
Family and friends watch the Winona State commencement ceremony for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 16
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 17
Many Winona State graduates decorated their caps for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 18
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences sit inside McCown Gymnasium during their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 19
Winona State graduates wait in line on the campus of Winona State before heading to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 20
Winona State president Scott Olson looks over the crowd at McCown Gymnasium as the spring commencement ceremonies begin on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 21
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 22
Family and friends watch the Winona State commencement ceremony for the College of Nursing and Health Sciences on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 23
Many Winona State graduates decorated their caps for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 24
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 25
Faculty and students stand for the playing of the National Anthem on Friday morning during their commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 26
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 27
The silhouettes of Winona State graduates are cast across the campus ground on Friday morning before their commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 28
Winona State graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 29
Faculty, students, family and friends stand for the playing of the National Anthem on Friday morning during their commencement ceremony.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Winona State Commencement 30
The sun illuminates the caps of Winona State graduates as they head to McCown Gymnasium for their commencement ceremony on Friday morning.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
