Winona State to host Fall Commencement ceremonies

Winona State University Fall Commencement ceremonies will take place Friday, Dec. 9, in McCown Gym in Memorial Hall on the Winona campus.

The first ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and include the College of Business, the College of Liberal Arts, and the College of Science and Engineering. The second ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will include the College of Education and the College of Nursing & Health Sciences.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. Tickets are not required. Seating in the gym is available on a first-come first-served basis. Overflow seating will be available in Harriet Johnson Auditorium in Somsen Hall.

The ceremonies will be live streamed with captions in multiple languages. The Livestream will be available at: winona.edu/commencement.

The commencement ceremonies also will be broadcast live on HBC TV 25 on Friday, Dec. 9. HBC TV 25 will rebroadcast each ceremony as follows: 9 a.m. Ceremony: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11; 11:30 a.m. Ceremony: 11 p.m. Dec. 10 and 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

For more information, visit winona.edu/commencement/.