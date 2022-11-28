Winona State to host WinterFest

Winona State University will host WinterFest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Kryzsko Commons.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature a variety of seasonal activities for all ages, including Cookie Decorating and Hot Chocolate, Card Making for Senior Citizens, and Photo Snow Globes. Karaoke will begin at 5 p.m., and Bingo will start at 5:30.

S’mores will be available all night at the new fire feature patio east of Kryzsko Commons. Starbucks will offer free seasonal beverage samples and Panda Express will offer a 15% discount. The WSU Bookstore will also be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a show by Stand-Up Magician Derek Hughes at 7 p.m. in the Kryzsko Ballroom. Hughes was a finalist on season 10 of NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" and has performed his magic on MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central.

For more information, email studentunion@winona.edu.