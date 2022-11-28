 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona State to host WinterFest

  • 0

Winona State University will host WinterFest from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Kryzsko Commons.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature a variety of seasonal activities for all ages, including Cookie Decorating and Hot Chocolate, Card Making for Senior Citizens, and Photo Snow Globes. Karaoke will begin at 5 p.m., and Bingo will start at 5:30.

S’mores will be available all night at the new fire feature patio east of Kryzsko Commons. Starbucks will offer free seasonal beverage samples and Panda Express will offer a 15% discount. The WSU Bookstore will also be open from 5 to 7 p.m.

The night will wrap up with a show by Stand-Up Magician Derek Hughes at 7 p.m. in the Kryzsko Ballroom. Hughes was a finalist on season 10 of NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" and has performed his magic on MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central.

People are also reading…

For more information, email studentunion@winona.edu.

On this episode of the Across the Sky podcast, the Lee Weather team debates the top 10 weather songs of all time. About the Across the Sky podcast The weekly weather podcast is hosted on a rotation by the Lee Weather team: Matt Holiner of Lee Enterprises' Midwest group in Chicago, Kirsten Lang of the Tulsa World in Oklahoma, Joe Martucci of the Press of Atlantic City, N.J., and Sean Sublette of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News