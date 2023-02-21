The Winona State University Department of Theatre & Dance will perform “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams. “The Glass Menagerie” is a drama of great tenderness, charm and beauty and is an icon of the American theater.

Amanda Wingfield is a faded remnant of Southern gentility who now lives in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura, who has a physical handicap and debilitating shyness. The father has left home; Tom supports his mother and sister with a shoe-factory job he finds unbearable. When Amanda convinces Tom to bring home from his workplace a “gentleman caller” for Laura, the illusions that Tom, Amanda and Laura have each created in order to make life bearable collapse about them.

Performances will take place at the DuFresne Performing Arts Center in the Black Box Theatre at 7:30 p.m. from Feb. 28 to March 3. Tickets are $6 for students and $15 for the general public and may be purchased online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.

“The Glass Menagerie” is directed by Jim Williams, a professor in the theatre and dance department at Winona State. The cast is made up by Tyler Jensen, an alumni of Winona State University, as Tom Wingfield; Heather Williams-Williams, a professor in the theatre and dance department, as Amanda Wingfield; Kylie Nelson, a student at Winona State University, as Laura Wingfield; and Nicholas Kendall, a student at Winona State University, as Jim O’Connor. The crew is made up of multiple students and staff members.