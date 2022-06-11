Winona State University graduate becomes small-town football coach legend in Wisconsin

Winona State University graduate and former Warrior football player Jerome “Jerry” Usgaard didn’t let his time on the field end after receiving his college degree.

Instead, he took his football skills with him and became a football coaching legend about 110 miles away from Winona in the small town of Bloomington, Wisconsin.

Jerry, who died last month, was a native of the Winona area, born in Mabel, Minnesota.

He graduated from Mabel High School in 1959, according to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. During his time at the high school, he was praised for his participation in the school’s sports team —even being a part of the Winona Daily News District 1 All-Conference football and basketball teams his senior year.

After three years in the army, Jerry found himself at Winona State University in 1963 — the same school that his brother Davis attended.

Both Jerry and Davis were talented on the football field. Davis was later named to the Winona State University’s Warrior Hall of Fame, while Jerry lettered three of his four years playing football at WSU, according to the WFCA.

Jerry earned a degree in physical education from WSU in 1968.

After receiving his degree, Jerry started his teaching career at what was then Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Wisconsin, which later became River Ridge High School after Bloomington combined with West Grant High School.

Jerry taught at Bloomington and River Ridge until 2000, while also taking on the role of athletic director for 17 years, head football coach for 27 years, head basketball coach for one year and head basketball coach for one year, according to the WFCA.

During his time at Bloomington and then River Ridge, according to the district, Jerry led the team to 206 wins, while also claiming eight conference titles.

Under Jerry, the football team made 10 playoff appearances and made it to one state championship game, falling to Flambeau in the 1997 Division 6 title game.

Jerry was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 2001.

His legacy isn’t just seen in the numbers and honors, though. It also lives in the stories of the people whose lives he influenced.

Tom Moss, who played for Jerry from 1993 to 1996, shared that one of his proudest athletic accomplishments in his life was being a starter for Jerry’s team for three years.

“Coach Usgaard’s teams set the standard of what football excellence was all about,” Moss said.

“Coach Usgaard not only cared about his athletes, he cared about the game of football, the way it was played and the safety of the game for all. Either my sophomore or senior year, our team had lost several athletes due to knee injuries due to illegal blocking technique called ‘chop blocking,’” Moss recalled. “Coach Usgaard compiled game film of several instances that he saw and urged fellow coaches with the conference to do the same. Coach Usgaard contacted the WIAA to explain the severity of this technique and the injuries that are incurring because of this bad practice. Because Coach Usgaard and other coaches addressed this, the WIAA took steps to address this issue with its officials and made the game safer for all.”

Moss, almost thirty years later, still remembers Jerry’s willingness to stand up for his team when needed.

Moss said, “Coach Usgaard was also one to defend his teams even in the heat of battle. We had played extremely well against one of the contenders for the conference title and were beating them by several scores. Coach Usgaard, being one for good sportsmanship, subbed in his second- and third-string units into the game as its outcome had already been all but decided. The opposing coach kept his first team offense and first team defense to pad stats for All-conference selections. That team had first and goal at the 9-yard line with 40-50 seconds left on the clock. Coach Usgaard called a time out and he was not happy.

“He called for the first team defense to go back into the game. Most of us had to reassemble our pads as we doubted that we would be going back into the game. He message was calm and clear, ‘They don’t get another yard!’ The 9-yard line is as close as they came to scoring as for the next four plays, we sent them backwards or negated any attempt they had at scoring. At the end of the game, Coach Usgaard scolded the opposing coach and his staff for what he saw was a bad sportsmanship,” Moss said.

Moss remembers Jerry’s softer side too, even though he said there were very few moments where it was shown.

“My junior year, we lost in overtime to go to the state final on a ‘questionable’ call. In the locker room, Coach Usgaard came over to several of us who just saw our dream of playing for the state title at Camp Randall end. He told us how proud he was of us and ‘bad breaks’ happen,” Moss said.

Moss also shared that Jerry helped him become a licensed WIAA official.

Moss isn’t the only one with positive thoughts and memories of Jerry to share.

Jan Barr, who played for Jerry from 1973 to 1976, said Jerry, “taught all of us to never quit, which we live by today.”

“I was lucky to have Coach for four years of football and the one year he coached Bloomington varsity basketball,” Barr shared.

Wade Winkers, who played under Jerry while in high school before later coaching with him, described Jerry as someone who had high expectations for his athletes, but was also very humorous with them.

Winkers, who is now the head football coach for River Ridge, said that he would describe Jerry as very gentle, even though most people saw him as the “big football coach.”

Winkers shared that Jerry, with his own passion for the sport, helped inspire Winkers’ love for football to grow, which led him to make the decision to work at River Ridge and become a coach himself.

Winkers remembers that it was a big deal when his class was the one who finally brought Jerry to state in 1997, even though Winkers claims there were many more talented classes before his.

To this day, Winkers still shares the memory of Jerry with his players, occasionally bringing up stories of him along with stories of great players before the current generation.

Jerry made a clear mark on the Bloomington community in his decades of work with the local public schools, as the town’s football field took the name Usgaard Field in 2009.

While the field was retired in 2019 after River Ridge consolidated its schools into a singular building in Patch Grove, Wisconsin, the district continued to honor Jerry at their new Patch Grove football field with a board on the press stand that shares the story of the legendary coach.

On the sign, the district wrote, “Coach Usgaard and the field named after him will always be foundation pieces to the River Ridge Football Program. Although the site of home games has changed, impact that the field and Coach Usgaard had will be remembered always.”

On May 7, Jerry passed away at 80 years old, according to his obituary. He was buried in his hometown of Mabel, Minnesota.

Winkers shared that Jerry’s death was emotional news for him and his family, as Winkers and Jerry had continued to connect over the years even after Jerry retired from coaching.

“He meant a lot,” Winkers said.

