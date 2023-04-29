Winona State University plans to build the first net-zero energy and carbon-neutral building in the Minnesota State System by May 2028.

The new Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement, and Learning — a $84 million, 73,000-square-foot three-story building — will utilize solar panels on the outside of the building and will be designed to be water-balanced, low-waste and toxin-free.

CICEL also supports the university's campus-wide Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability Initiative. The project was started last year to reduce the university’s carbon imprint by 25% each year, making the university the most energy efficient in the Minnesota State System.

“First and foremost, it’s just the right thing to do. From all kinds of standpoints — the environmental standpoint, stewardship of our state dollars — if we can reduce waste and be efficient, and then provide a healthy, comfortable building, it’s just the right thing to do,” said James Goblirsch, assistant vice president for facilities management.

CICEL’s construction plans include the demolition of Watkins and Gildemeister halls, which the university says no longer adequately serve students and faculty.

The new building will house the art and design, computer science, and mathematics and statistics departments.

“I’ll just say for the three departments involved, it’s an exciting opportunity,” Charla Miertschin, dean of the College of Science & Engineering. “I think the vision for CICEL is to make flexibility — to put in the infrastructure so that it could be adaptive down the road.”

Plans for the building will offer a variety of modern learning styles and include active-learning classrooms, maker spaces and studios, as well as high-tech computer labs.

Construction of the building also brings benefits. Using better materials and designs, the annual building operating costs will be reduced by 50%, 1.8 million pounds of carbon emissions will be avoided, along with an annual campus energy reduction of 3.7%.

“I think today’s students are very in tune with our interactions with the environment. Anytime we can show that we are being sustainable and trying to take sustainable practices, that’s going to attract more students,” Miertschin said. “But on the academic side, that’s what we hope really attracts young students, by having new, modern labs and technology that will take them into the future.”

The university continued its 2007 Climate Commitment — a commitment from higher education institutions to show leadership and set an example for climate sensitive buildings — by including additional greenspace during the project’s planning.

The geothermal well field needed for heating and cooling requires a large open space that will have the new, open greenspace on top of it.

“If you’re familiar with Winona State you know we’re a very compact campus that’s integrated into the city fabric. Because of that, we don’t have the iconic greenspace found on many campuses in the country,” Goblirsch said. “So we thought, here’s an opportunity to not only create a well field, but to create a much needed greenspace on our campus.”

Miertschin said she expects the design process to begin this summer as long as the project receives funding this legislative session.

“We keep making it on the bonding list. With this project, for the last couple rounds we’ve been in, we’ve been right at the cut off,” Miertschin said. “This time, we expect we’re going to be just above that. And this will be for design money. It’s still not 100%, they still have to pass the legislature, but it’s looking much better this year than it has.”