The Minnesota State system Board of Trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint Scott Olson the next Chancellor of Minnesota State.

Olson has worked in the Minnesota State system for 20 years and has been president of Winona State University since 2012.

“Scott has deep roots in Minnesota State and is known throughout the system as a collaborative and strategic leader,” said Minnesota State Board of Trustees chair Roger Moe. “He has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played, and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota State can become.”

Olson is set to begin as chancellor Aug. 1. He plans to visit all 26 community and technical colleges and seven state universities in the Minnesota State system when he starts.

“The first priority is to get out and around to all the campuses and hear the local stories from the communities they serve, how their needs are being met, meet the students from each campus, and get a firsthand sense of what those needs are. So we are all moving together,” Olson said.

As the Minnesota State system faces declining enrollment, Moe said Olson can propel the institutions forward and provide new strategies moving into the future.

“There was a sense that Scott was in a position to literally not miss a beat between Chancellor Malhotra and his leadership,” Moe said. “I think that was the convincing part when it came to the Board of Trustees.”

Board members said they believed Olson was able, through his experience at Winona State University, to step into the chancellor role during a time when two big initiatives were happening: Equity 2030 and NextGen.

Equity 2030 aims to eliminate education equity gaps in the state system by 2030 and NextGen is a project to create a new technology landscape on each campus in the system.

“Dr. Olson comes with the kind of background and experience that causes all of us to feel confident that he’ll be able to move into the position and move forward with the goals we’ve already established,” Board of Trustees member Kathy Sheran said during a special Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday.

Olson said he has a passion to make college more affordable.

“For Minnesota to become what it can be, we’re going to have to remove affordability as a barrier,” Olson said. “Our employers are telling us that they can’t get the volume of workers that they need and the only solution to that is to make college be more affordable for our students.”

Olson will succeed chancellor Devinder Malhotra, who announced his retirement in October.

Olson and Tonjanita Johnson, University of Alabama System senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, were finalists for the position.

“This is one of the greatest honors of my life to be a part of this system,” Olson said. “What our colleges and universities do every day is nothing short of remarkable, and I look forward to working collaboratively with our faculty, staff, business partners, community leaders, and especially our students, towards a prosperous, inclusive, and innovative future.”