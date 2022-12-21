 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona State, Minnesota State Southeast announce closings

Due to the forecast for extreme cold and winds, Winona State University will be closed all day on Thursday, Dec. 22. This applies to all site locations in Winona and Rochester. 

All classes and events will be cancelled. All buildings and offices not listed below will be closed and locked. This includes Student Union, Krueger Library, the IWC, Health Services, and the WSU Children’s Center. WSU Residence Halls will continue to operate under Winter Break guidelines. Campus Security will be available at 507-457-5555. 

All students, faculty and staff to make cautious decisions regarding travel during severe winter weather conditions and stay indoors when possible. 

Any additional severe weather notices will be posted on an orange "Severe Weather Alert" section on the WSU homepage at winona.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast Red Wing and Winona Campuses will be closed on Thursday and Friday.  

All college buildings will be closed. Classes and activities are cancelled. Faculty and staff do not report. 

Winona State University's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Darrell Newton, welcomes students participating in the 59th Winona Model Legislature session. 

A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.

IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow

Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 

