Winona State, Minnesota State Southeast announce closings

Due to the forecast for extreme cold and winds, Winona State University will be closed all day on Thursday, Dec. 22. This applies to all site locations in Winona and Rochester.

All classes and events will be cancelled. All buildings and offices not listed below will be closed and locked. This includes Student Union, Krueger Library, the IWC, Health Services, and the WSU Children’s Center. WSU Residence Halls will continue to operate under Winter Break guidelines. Campus Security will be available at 507-457-5555.

All students, faculty and staff to make cautious decisions regarding travel during severe winter weather conditions and stay indoors when possible.

Any additional severe weather notices will be posted on an orange "Severe Weather Alert" section on the WSU homepage at winona.edu.

Minnesota State College Southeast Red Wing and Winona Campuses will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

All college buildings will be closed. Classes and activities are cancelled. Faculty and staff do not report.

