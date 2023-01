The City of Winona Street Department released its plan for snow removal after the latest snowstorm.

Street Department Superintendent Mike Biggerstaff said the plan is to plow the entire city starting at 11 pm tonight, January 19. Then, starting up again at 11 pm on Friday with no tag and tow ordinance.

Starting at 12:01 am Sunday, the Street Department plans to do downtown snow removal and again at 12:01 am on Monday the 23rd — both with tag and tow enforced.

