While the traditional work life is a fit for some, others in the community — like hairstylist Bianca Acosta — have opted for jobs in the service industry.

Roles like Acosta’s are essential to the community and despite their challenges have a certain sense of glamour.

That’s the case for the stylists of the AVEDA concept salon, Nostallja Studio, in downtown Winona. The stylists at Nostallja have a range of experience from three years to more than 10 years by owner Wendy Sandvig.

“You never know what you’re going to get on a day to day and you have to wake up and be inspired,” said Acosta, who is one of the four stylists at Nostallja.

Acosta, daughter of Sandvig, appreciates the goals of working in a boutique style AVEDA concept salon. She has stuck with hairdressing despite her attempts to not get caught in the family tradition of hairdressing — like her mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

AVEDA focuses on its brands being cruelty-free, vegan and environmentally friendly. With a focus of reduce, reuse, and recycle, Acosta echoed the needs for salons to implement these values.

“This job can create a lot of waste and we need to do what we can to eliminate that,” Acosta explained. “And I think more people are jumping to become eco-friendly.”

Although the brand has over 9,000 salons around the globe, AVEDA was conceptualized and started in Minnesota.

Nostallja is proud to be among the many salons worldwide and Sandvig echoed some of the benefits.

“It has a built-in support system with education, technology and evolvement,” Sandvig said. “The structure of AVEDA’s partnership creates success.”

Not only do the stylists at Nostallja share AVEDA’s passions but they also focus efforts within their community. From working with Grace Place Inc. to provide free haircuts to donating clothes to the women’s shelter, the hairdressers here are a resource for the community.

On its surface, the job might feel straightforward. But to the stylists at Nostallja, a haircut has much more impact beyond how the client looks when leaving the salon. It’s important to be patient, kind and giving as a stylist.

“It could (be) with the hair and physical aspects,” Acosta said. “Or just having a healing conversation with a stranger while getting their hair done.”

