Winona to host 31 riverboat dockings

Winona will be bustling with activity as cruise ships from both the American Cruise Lines and American Queen Voyages dock 31 times at Levee Park this season.

The American Melody, with the American Cruise Lines, will be the first riverboat to dock this year on Tuesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. It will depart on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:30 p.m.

There will be an official welcoming ceremony that afternoon with a greeting from Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, presenting some Winona books to the cruiseline.

Entertainment will be provided by the Winona Little Warriors Drumline at 1 p.m. Coca Cola will also be on hand to provide free cans of coke to passengers and visitors. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.

Visit Winona volunteers will be greeting the passengers and providing visitor information and directing them to Winona’s attractions, restaurants, and shopping. The Winona County Historical Society is providing experienced guided tours of the city and encouraging the travelers to explore Winona’s featured attractions and downtown. Passengers will be offered Winona Local Loop, Discover Winona, and other arranged tours.

The public is welcome to come to the Levee and view the boats, but no tours of the boat will be available. Cal Fremling Drive will be closed to traffic on days that the riverboats are docked at the Levee. Public parking lots are available at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street. Dockings are subject to change due to weather conditions. For more information contact Visit Winona at 507-452-0735.

Additional 2022 Docking Dates:

Saturday July 2 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Wednesday July 13 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday July 16 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Wednesday July 27 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday July 30 5:30 am - 2:00 pm American Melody ACL

Sunday August 7-8 1:30 pm (overnight) American Splendor ACL

11:30 pm American Splendor ACL

Wednesday August 10 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Thursday August 11 5:30 am - 2 pm American Splendor ACL

Saturday August 13 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Wednesday August 24 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday August 27 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Wednesday September 7 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday September 10 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Tuesday September 13 8:00 am-5 pm American Queen AQV

Wednesday September 21 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday September 24 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Monday September 26 8 am - 5 pm American Duchess AQV

Wednesday September 28 8 am - 5 pm American Countess AQV

Wednesday September 28-29 1:30 pm (overnight) American Symphony ACL

Sunday October 2 6 am -2 pm American Symphony ACL

Wednesday October 5 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday October 8 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Thursday October 13 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Symphony ACL

Sunday October 16 6 am - 2 pm American Symphony ACL

Wednesday October 19 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Thursday October 20 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Splendor ACL

Saturday October 22 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Sunday October 23 5:30 am - 2 pm American Splendor ACL

Wednesday November 2 1 pm - 11:30 pm American Melody ACL

Saturday November 5 5:30 am - 2 pm American Melody ACL

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0