Winona Visitor Center lists winter hours

The Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street will transition to weekend, seasonal hours November 2022 through March 2023.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to stop in and find information about Winona area attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and more every weekend during the late fall and winter seasons.

The Visitor Center also offers Winona and Minnesota gifts, wares from local artists, and scenic postcards that share the beauty of our river city.

Hours will be as follows:

Nov. 4, 2022, through March 31, 2023: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Visit Winona at (507) 452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at (507) 452-2278.