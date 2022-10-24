 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona Visitor Center lists winter hours

  • 0
Winona Visitor Center

Winona Visitor Center 

The Winona Visitor Center on Huff Street will transition to weekend, seasonal hours November 2022 through March 2023.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to stop in and find information about Winona area attractions, restaurants, lodging properties and more every weekend during the late fall and winter seasons.

The Visitor Center also offers Winona and Minnesota gifts, wares from local artists, and scenic postcards that share the beauty of our river city.

Hours will be as follows:

  • Nov. 4, 2022, through March 31, 2023: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call Visit Winona at (507) 452-0735 or the Winona Visitor Center at (507) 452-2278.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News