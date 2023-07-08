Central Lutheran Church in Winona will host Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass for a free performance of hymn classics with a contemporary flair at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. The instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that can be enjoyed by all generations.

The King’s Brass, formed four decades ago in Detroit, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. The group plays over 150 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.