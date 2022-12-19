Winona's Little Warriors celebrate Christmas, receive gifts from community

Members of Winona's Little Warriors Drumline and their families came together to celebrate Christmas on Sunday at the East End Recreation Center.

In total, 97 people were served food and a good time at the Christmas party, said Tara Bailey, who is the wife of the drumline's founder, Andre.

This is her third year hosting a big party for the children and their families, with the number jumping from 25 children and one family the first year to 50 children and four families the second year to this year's 97 people — coming from almost 40 households in total.

Bailey, who had a team to help her prepare for the party this year for the first time, shared that she started planning the get-together in October, when she started asking members of the drumline for Christmas wish lists. She asked them to include about 10 items on the list but explained that they might not get everything they write down.

Many of the children and families present may have struggled a bit this year financially to give the kids what they wished for, so the Baileys and the community stepped up to provide the presents for the children.

Two toy drives were done in honor of Winona's Little Warrior Drumline.

The Loos team with Keller Williams Premiere Realty and Hoff Celebration of Life Center teamed up to host a stuff the trailer drive for the drumline's members.

"That was amazing. I cried when the trailer pulled up to the house. I just couldn't believe it," Bailey said.

Bailey shared that an event at the Riverport on Saturday also helped raise funds for the drumline.

She said that with purchased items and donations of money, gifts were able to be given to the children that matched their wish lists.

With the help of community members, whom Bailey is immensely grateful for, the presents were wrapped and given to each child to take home after enjoying games and food and receiving trophies to honor the hardworking drumline members at the celebration Sunday.

For more information about Winona's Little Warriors, including who has supported them throughout this holiday season, visit the drumline's Facebook page.

Close 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona IN PHOTOS: Winona in December snow Scenes around Winona after snow covered the city on Thursday. 1 of 14 Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona Snow in Winona