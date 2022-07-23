Winona's Little Warriors Drumline larger, more popular than ever

While Winona's Little Warriors Drumline is larger and more popular than it was when it started in 2019, a few things still stay the same:

Little Warriors founder Andre Bailey still happily leads the drumline, and plays an instrumental role in the children's lives in an "uncle" role, he says.

The members still fill the East End Recreation Center with beats twice a week, but now they have actual drums to use for their drumline -- no longer beating on buckets on the ground. Bailey and his wife were able to provide the upgrade in equipment.

And the group still gives young boys and girls the opportunity to do something fun together that they can take pride in, while also focusing on their education and other important aspects of their lives.

Three years after the drumline's creation, Winona's Little Warriors are more prominent than ever in the community.

The area children who participate -- along with Bailey -- can be spotted at events throughout the year, including in parades, at riverboat dockings, and more.

Bailey said the drumline has about 24 performances planned for 2022.

They don't need to be seen though to have their presence known, as they perform at these events with loud drums and other instruments, showcasing their talents as they impress crowds with their organized beats.

And, the participants in the drumline love it.

Jackson Mullen, 12, shared jokingly that from being a part of the drumline, "I have a lot of new things I can do. I can really flex on people."

A teenage member of the drumline, Eugene Johnson, 15, said that before joining, "I used to stay in the house a lot. Now I've got something to do over the summer."

Johnson, who participated in a drumline previously in St. Paul, said that he's learned an important lesson from being a part of the Little Warriors:"(Bailey) taught me to never give up."

Bailey is thrilled with how the drumline has progressed over the past three years.

"Everything's elevated. God has truly been blessing us," Bailey said. "It's amazing how far we've come."

Today, there are about 90 children, ranging in age from 3 to 18 years old, who want to participate in the drumline, Bailey said. There are some limitations though, as the drumline only has 25 drums.

For all who participate, though, Bailey said, "this is a family and they know that. They identify with that."

He said that even though the group is very multicultural, there are no separations.

"That's what makes it beautiful to me," Bailey said.

The drumline is focused on helping the children.

Bailey said the group teaches members how to love and focus, while giving them "the structure of family."

Bailey said that participating in the group helps youth "build their self-esteem."

All of the children are doing well in school, he said, and if they need any help in academics, Bailey's wife and others help step up to tutor them with their school work.

Bailey said that the kids are more than willing to share about any troubles that they have in life with them, like if their grades start to slip or if they are experiencing bullying.

Bailey will step up in those situations to help them figure out the situation and improve it.

The community has opened their arms to the Little Warriors and Bailey, by donating uniforms and some funds, while also cheering them on excitedly at events.

"(Community members) love us, because we are theirs," Bailey said. "Winona needs this."

In the future, Bailey hopes to continue providing this opportunity to local children and, maybe one day, open a building that's just for the Little Warriors.

Anyone interested in supporting the group can stop by the East End Recreation Center to make a donation or go to the group's GoFundMe page.