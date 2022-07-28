Winona's Think Pink Color Fun Run will be held October 8

Mikaela Mohr, who was crowned Miss Winona 2022 in June, is organizing the Think Pink Color Fun Run to benefit local people undergoing treatment for breast cancer through the Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

This is Winona’s second year for the event.

The untimed 5K (3.3 mile) fun run/walk will be held Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will begin and end on the Winona Health campus near Lake Winona.

Mohr organizes the Think Pink Color Fun Run in appreciation of the care her mother received at Winona Health when undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She contacted the Winona Health Foundation in 2021 about organizing a fundraiser to support the Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

“Mikaela is amazing. Participants had so much fun pinking out at last year’s event,” said Katrice Sisson, Winona Health Community and Donor Relations Manager. “It’s an opportunity to truly honor or remember someone – or even to acknowledge a personal breast cancer experience – while helping someone else through a challenging time.”

The Winona Health Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund supports local people who have breast cancer by providing financial assistance for treatment-related needs outside those typically covered by insurance.

Those interested in learning more about sponsoring or participating may visit: www.runsignup.com/THINKPINKWinona

Those who have questions may contact thinkpinkwinona@outlook.com.

To learn more about the Winona Health Foundation, visit www.winonahealth.org/foundation or by calling 507.474.3050.