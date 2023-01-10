Winter weather has been keeping plows busy

With days of snow, severe weather, and freezing winter rain already this winter, the Winona Street Department and the Winona County Highway Department has been at work clearing the streets and keeping road conditions drivable.

But plowing during and after the initial snowfall isn’t where the jobs end for the team at the street department— continual upkeep and specific removal goes on even when the weather forecast is clear.

“We still got a guy working nights that goes around taking care of some icy spots and then we’re still downtown cleaning parking lots, re-scraping them, and picking up piles from last week’s snowfall,” said Mike Biggerstaff, Winona Street Department superintendent. “We’re cleaning some of the street corners around town where the sidewalks approach the street.”

The city’s salt usage has been on budget so far this year. Besides the recent freezing rain that accompanied snow, this winter’s weather has been normal and business as usual for the street department, said Biggerstaff.

“It’s been standard stuff for us. The rain that came with an inch to two inches of snow was not normal,” said Biggerstaff. “There wasn’t much you could do about [the ice] — you tried plowing it over and it created more of a mess than anything. We’ll put some sand and salt mixture on it. And the sun warms it up and softens it up during the day a little bit. We’ll try to re-scrape it at night but for the most part there’s not a whole lot we can do until it warms up.”

After working nights for the last two weeks, Biggerstaff said the majority of the crew is back to working during the day. When they are plowing all the city streets when the snow comes, there’s 15 units going around town. Now they are back to 10 people working around town during the day, and the tree crew that helps plow snow is back to trimming branches that overextend into the street.

Biggerstaff said it’s always important to remember and follow the alternate side parking which helps the plows clear off more snow.

“Follow the alternate side parking ordinance. We don’t do a tag and tow when there’s a major snowfall although we still get snow and ice around cars. If they’re parked on the wrong side and we get the weather like we had, that snow and ice around cars gets froze down,” said Biggerstaff. “There’s not much you can do for them then. So the more they follow the ordinance and also to keep their garbage and recycling bins out of the street helps us out a lot.”

The Winona County Highway Department said the rains, wet snow, and heavy winds have been keeping them very active so far this winter.

“It all takes a toll; it takes a lot of material to keep the roads clean,” said the Highway Department. “But we hope it calms down a little bit coming up here now but time will tell. Our crew does a great job no matter what.”

Apart from plowing the county roads when snow and winter weather comes, the Highway Department currently has motor graders chiseling away at the ice on crush rock roads in the county.

“We’ve had a typical winter so far and we just deal with it when it comes. And hopefully the public drives for the conditions and keeps a safe distance away from the snowplow when we’re out,” said the Highway Department.

