Wisconsin DNR: Why Wisconsin state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas?

Wisconsin is home to 49 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails, 84,000 miles of rivers and streams, roughly 15,000 lakes and more. There are over 6,500 campsites across Wisconsin state parks and recreation areas, plus over 500 boat access sites. The Wisconsin State Park System includes state parks, forests, linear trails and recreation areas.

Recreation and natural resource conservation both run deep across the state, evidenced by the state park system that encourages residents and non-residents alike to “Discover Wisconsin.” From the forested Northwoods to the peninsula in Lake Michigan down to the prairies of the south-central region to the hilly and glacial remnants of the Mississippi River on the west, Wisconsin has something for everyone!

Wisconsin’s parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas offer a wide variety of activities for all abilities and interests. Established hiking trails, swimming spots, and fishing holes complement newer activities like ATVing, off-road biking, and kayaking. There are self-guided nature trails, picnic shelters, playgrounds, and concession and restroom amenities at many locations while some spots remain undeveloped and open to exploration by boat or foot.

At several state parks, canoes, kayaks, and fishing equipment are available for rent or for loan. Your four-legged family members are also welcome at state parks. Make sure to check the rules for specific locations for dogs; for health and safety reasons, beaches are closed to dogs.

Some of the state’s oldest parks are found along the western portion of Wisconsin. Their rich histories include human, natural, and geologic influences. Visitors can witness the millennia of ice ages, glacial periods, erosion, and weathering on the topography, flora, and rocks while learning about early European settlers and Indigenous cultures.

Summers in Wisconsin can be all too fleeting, so taking time to experience cool forest hikes or to get refreshed on a hot day in a pond or by floating on a lake, or just relaxing at a campsite with friends and family at a state park, forest, or recreation area is a great way to enjoy the season. Some of the state park properties have on-site naturalists to lead a hike or birdwatching tour or offer other family-friendly programming for free. And, keep an eye out for a production of Much Ado About Nothing for Summit Players Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park traveling theater company making its way around Wisconsin State Parks this summer!

Reservations for Wisconsin State Park System campsites can be made online and information about all the properties in the Wisconsin State Park System can be found in an interactive map.

Park passes

Admission passes

Vehicle admission stickers are required for all resident and non-resident visitors to state parks, forests, and recreation areas. Annual and day passes are available. Admission stickers are necessary for motorcycles, campers, and tour buses. Fines are issued for failure to obtain admission.

There are several ways to buy a pass:

Buy online: https://yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/wi

Buy at a state park: Annual and daily admission stickers and state trail passes can be purchased at Wisconsin State Park System properties via the following methods:

In person at a property drive-up window during office hours (credit cards, cash or checks accepted).

At a self-registration station, available at every state park, forest, recreation area and trail from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. daily (cash or check accepted).

At an electronic sales kiosk, available at many properties from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily (credit cards accepted).

Via phone, by calling a local state park property office directly during office hours (credit cards accepted).

Buy at a DNR service center: State park stickers and state trail passes can also be purchased in person at open DNR service centers.

Trail passes

Anyone ages 16 and older must have a state trail pass when bicycling, skiing, in-line skating, or horse riding on state trails. Annual and day passes are available. State trail passes can be purchased at a state park, from authorized vendors, or in person at open DNR service centers. They cannot be purchased online. They are valid for the calendar year.

It is $25 for an annual trail pass (in-state and out-of-state residents) and $5 for a day pass.

