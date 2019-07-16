SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Wisconsin man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash in Houston County.
David Adamek, 75, of River Falls was driving his 1994 Harley-Davidson southbound on Hwy. 76, north of Caledonia near Badger Hill, about 11:30 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He ran off the road, struck a guard rail and was thrown from the bike.
Adamek was wearing full leather protective clothing and a full face mask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.