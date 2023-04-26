TREMPEALEAU — On his way home from work, the grocery store or visiting family, Trempealeau resident Randy Lakey climbs into his boat, fires up the motor and pushes off, careful of a swift current and the logs littering the water.

"I've been through a few floods," Lakey said. "This one ranks probably a little higher than the 2001."

Lakey has lived off Lake Road in Trempealeau since 1985, and lived through other historic crests in 1997, 2001 and 2019.

The village of Trempealeau Police Department closed off access April 11 to Lake Road except for local traffic. Now the street is completely submerged. Lakey said the first floor of his home, which is not on stilts, is flooded with three feet of water. During the flood, Lakey has lived on the second floor.

"I might be the last one here," Lakey said of his neighbors.

The riverfront neighborhood centered around Lake Road is home to the Lake Road Campground and the Hungry Point Bar and Grill. Many residents live there in the summer and leave during flooding, Lakey said.

After floodwaters recede, Lakey can unscrew walls and remove insulation from the lower floor of his house, dry out the inside and reassemble the structure.

Even though Lakey has strategies in place adapted to flooding, the flood veteran notes this year's extreme weather is different.

"The level, it came up so quick," said Lakey, pointing to a string of hot days in mid-April as a potential culprit.

The river stage at Trempealeau dam tailwater hit 651 feet, or four feet above flood stage, on Tuesday, placing it in major flood stage. The Mississippi River at Trempealeau last reached this height in 2001 according to National Weather Service data. The water is expected to remain at 651 feet through Thursday before gradually diminishing back toward the moderate flood stage of 649 feet May 3.

The speed of the current is the "worst part" of this year's flooding, said Lakey.

"It never used to go in the direction it is right now," said Lakey. "The current's a lot stronger."

Certain streets flooded this year that haven't flooded in the past, said Lakey, who suggested upstream flood management projects might have impacted floodwater speed.

A fast current presents a danger when navigating flooded streets, Lakey said. Lakey prods his way along with a large stick to avoid washouts, the erosion of soil caused by rapid water movement.

"It's almost like quicksand," said Lakey. "If you don't have to go somewhere, don't go."