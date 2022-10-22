WNB Financial hosts 21st Trick-or-Treat Tour

WNB Financial’s 21st Annual Trick-or-Treat Tour will be held Saturday, October 29, from 9 a.m. until noon at its historic downtown office, located at 204 Main St.

The event offers a safe place for children ages 2-10 to enjoy Halloween and do trick-or-treating in costume. Volunteers, who will be dressed in costume at themed stations, will staff the event, including Miss Winona 2022 Mikaela Mohr.

When children arrive, they will receive a map to guide them through the Maze of Halloween Hallways. Along the way, they can pick-up treats and treasures. Families can expect more toys then candy throughout the tour.