First Children’s Finance, a nonprofit focused on improving the sustainability of the child care business, hosted a town hall meeting for Houston County to share collected data on child care and its economic impacts, identify solutions to support the local child care workforce, and workshop ideas for improving the child care shortage.

Held Tuesday night at the La Crescent Area Event Center, child care providers, employers and families around Houston County gathered to see the data presented by First Children’s Finance before workshopping ideas on improving child care in the county.

“The Houston County Economic Development Authority applied to a grant, which we were awarded, from First Children’s Finance," said Allison Wagner, Houston County economic development director. "It’s valued at about $42,000 and we have been working with First Children’s Finance to address child care needs in Houston County.

“One of the reasons we applied to this grant was because our commissioners realized there is a need for child care in our county and they are considering allocating some of their ARPA dollars toward child care. But before we allocate any money, we really want to make sure that we make the best use of those funds,” Wagner said.

Funded by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Rural Child Care Innovation Program is designed to address child care needs in rural communities through community engagement — linking child care to economic development.

“There’s a lot of ways in which a lack of child care can affect an economy so it’s important to have vibrant child care in your communities in order to provide parents with those opportunities to work,” said First Children’s Finance business development specialist Candace Cegla. “We know that communities in the state are faced with child care shortages, and Houston County is no exception to that.”

Not being able to find quality child care can result in employees not taking new jobs or moving to communities, Cegla said. First Children’s Finance works with child care providers to strengthen their businesses, communities to identify solutions to solve the need for child care, as well as advocating at the local, state and federal levels for child care policies.

First Children’s Finance conducted surveys in Houston County and received 113 responses from families, 18 responses from employers and nine responses from child care providers.

“This data gives us a pretty good indication of child care needs in communities. We see there is a 206-slot shortage in Houston County and a 257-slot shortage in school districts in Houston County. There is a great need for child care,” said Cegla. “There are more providers getting out of child care than getting into child care.”

Parents will leave the workforce if they cannot find child care, said Cegla. Or they will rearrange their shifts to receive child care — leaving parents with little family time and possibly working in fields out of their qualifications. The First Children’s Finance survey reported that 32% of parent respondents withdrew from the workforce or declined employment due to child care arrangements.

“There is a direct connection between child care and the local economy. Without that supply and quality care, local employers are going to lose out,” said Cegla. “One local employer said employers with families have limited work hours and often need to make a choice between working and staying home.”

There's a growing number of requirements and regulations for providers, making it an overwhelming business to stay in. Potential new providers are intimidated by regulations and experienced providers are frustrated, said Cegla. Providers typically work 50 hours a week for about $11 an hour.

After a presentation of the data from First Children’s Finance, meeting attendees engaged in brainstorming ideas at their tables, which consisted of child care providers in Houston County, members of the program’s Core Teams and community members interested in solutions. After jotting down ideas on paper, the papers were posted on the back wall of the conference room under categories like child care provider recognition, financial support incentives and training.

After going through the ideas as a group, table members then split up to further discuss the ideas based on the category of their choosing. They addressed ideas including financial assistance for providers, access to provider training, and use of facilities for child care.

“What we’re going to do next is take the top ideas and start narrowing them down from the groups. We’re going to bring those ideas to another goal-setting meeting, which will be here at the beginning of March,” said Cegla. “It’s an ongoing partnership, we’re facilitating moving the work forward, and guiding the community on what they can do to make an impact. We’re getting the Core Team to create some smart goals and from those we’re going to form team leaders and teams in the community who will start making some action steps.”

Each community can develop different goals — whether they are short-term, long-term or somewhere in the middle, said Cegla. First Children’s Finance provides the data and background information on what specific child care needs are and looks to empower and educate the community on how they will choose to solve them.

“There is a need for child care, but Houston County is committed by being a part of this process to put solutions in place,” said Cegla. “So as a parent, you should feel good about the fact that your community is investing in something that will create longstanding effects that will help you as a family working, the economy and also your children.”