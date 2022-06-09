WSHS Orchestra hands out senior awards

The Senior Orchestra awards were announced at the WAPS Orchestra Festival Concert on May 26 at Winona Middle School.

The CodaBow Award is given annually to a senior who inspires joy of playing. This year Jasper Hedin was the recipient of the CodaBow award, winning a cello bow from CodaBow with his name engraved at the frog of the bow.

The National School Orchestra Award is given to a senior who exhibits a high level of commitment and leadership within the orchestra. This year, the NSOA award recipient was Anthony Bruguier.

Congratulations to all of WAPS Orchestra seniors for many years committed to string playing and participating in orchestra.

