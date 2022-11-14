WSHS Theatre Group to stage ‘The Lightning Thief'

Light up your calendar this weekend by attending the Winona Senior High School Theatre Group's production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

The students will stage the production at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18; 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at the WSHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for students and seniors and will be available at the door.

Come see what happens when someone discovers they are half human and half god. Adding to that news is the fact that Zeus’ lightning bolt is missing and he thinks you stole it! Come watch this quest unfold.

The book is by Joe Tracz. Music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki. The script is adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan.

The musical is directed by Debbie Berhow, and the choreographer is Brittany Moncrief.

Students involved include: Teagan Storm, Claira Jordan, Jay Spartz, Halli Davis, Brynn Corcoran, Dallas Clegg, Greta Larson, Lily Stevens, Lily Sabotta, Nicole Spartz, Brooke Cherny, Rachel Spartz, Ro Paulson, Ruth Civettini, Katie Pflughoeft, Aleah Kauphusman, Olivia Berhow, Ruby McCormick, Ada Stangl, Debra Bernaix, Aiden Quandt, Grey Kemp, Jack Motl, John Ringlien, Seamus Schwaba, Dominic McQuinn, Sidney Hugunin, Malia Indra, Alaina Bell, Alexis McElmury, Garrett Wojahn, Lilly LeGere, Thomas Halbakken and Jaron Pizarro.

The Lightning Thief is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals (www.concordtheatricals.com).