WSHS, WMS student councils to hold Herky Turkey Dinner on Nov. 10

The Winona Senior High School and Winona Middle School student councils will hold their annual Herky Turkey Thanksgiving Community Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The dinner is for retired, senior and community members in need of a traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, buns and dessert, and will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Ave.

The dinner can be enjoyed three ways: A dine-in option in the WSHS Concourse, a drive-through option with pickup at the high school, or by requesting delivery.

Dine-in guests are asked to use Chippewa Street and Lake Drive to enter the WSHS parking lot. Seating will start at 4:45 p.m., and the meal begins at 5:15 p.m.

Drive-through meals can be picked up from 5:30-7 p.m. Please enter the parking lot from Gilmore Avenue, and proceed through the circle in front of the high school. Drive-thru guests are asked to not come early because meals will not be ready, and congestion needs to be kept at a minimum.

Delivery will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 6:30 p.m. No exact delivery time is able to be given, and those accepting delivery are asked not to call wondering when the meal will arrive.

Last year, the student council served more than 500 people thanks to the generosity of many community organizations and businesses, and free will donations from attendees.

This year, donations will be strongly encouraged due to the increased costs of offering this dinner.

Reservations are required in order to ensure there is enough food for all. Reservations can be left by calling 507-494-1519 by 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. When reserving over the phone, please leave the following information: your name, phone number, number of meals, dine-in/delivery/drive-through and address for delivery (if applicable.)

Visit winonaschools.org for more information.