WSU alum, former basketball player killed in Australia year after graduation

Winona State University 2021 alum and former Warriors basketball player Alier Riak was killed in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.

According to the the Australian state Victoria’s police official website, at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday — which was about 11:20 a.m. Saturday in Winona — emergency services in Melbourne received a report of a brawl.

The officers found two men with upper body stab wounds at the scene, according to Victoria police, with The Age, a major daily newspaper based in Melbourne, providing more specific details. Both victims were transported to hospitals.

Riak, 23, was later identified as one of the victims, according to The Age. He died from his wounds soon after arriving at Royal Melbourne Hospital.

The other victim, 26, was discharged from The Alfred Hospital later that same morning, according to The Age.

Winona State University’s Mass Communications Department, of which Riak was a student, shared on Facebook about his passing: “Today we mourn the loss of Alier Riak, a WSU, MCOM alum who graduated in the Spring of 2021. He was a fun-loving guy with a contagious smile who had a passion for people. Besides being a MCOM student at WSU, Alier played for the WSU basketball team, and recently had plans to become a professional basketball player in Australia. He had just signed his first NBL deal with the Darwin Basketball Association — his first game was to be in the beginning of April.

“Sadly, his dream was cut short as his life was taken from him during a senseless tragedy on March 12th, 2022. Losing a friend, student, and member of our community is a difficult reality to wrestle with. Allow yourself to sit in the sorrow while also choosing peace. We encourage that above all, you hold on to the fond memories of Alier’s presence here at Winona State University. A wonderful student of the Mass Communication department, Alier will be missed by his professors and classmates. Condolences to his friends and family,” the department wrote.

Riak graduated with a degree in Mass Communications in spring 2021, according to WSU.

Riak started his college basketball career at Southeastern Community College in West Burlington, Iowa, where he played two seasons as a 3-point specialist, with his sophomore year being the team’s most successful with a 27-5 record that qualified them for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 tournament.

Prior to his junior season, Riak transferred to Winona State, where he spent the remaining two years of his career.

As a reserve forward for the Warriors, Riak played in 19 of the team’s 30 games in the 2019-20 season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. His career-high in points came in that junior campaign, with a seven-point effort in an 89-77 road win over MSU-Moorhead. In his senior year, Riak played in nine games.

In a statement on Twitter, Winona State head coach Todd Eisner did not just mourn the loss of a talented basketball player, but a valued member of the WSU community.

“Alier was someone who brought a great personality to our program and his spirit put smiles on the faces of the people he came in contact with on our campus,” Eisner said.

After graduation, Riak returned to Australia to chase a professional basketball career in his home country, playing in the semi-pro NBL1. He spent the 2021 season with the Warwick Senators, playing in 18 contests and averaging 8.5 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game, and signed to play with the Darwin Salties for the 2022 summer season, though he did not get a chance to play for his new team before his death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Riak’s family with the costs of his funeral and the transport of his body.

“Alier was a gentle soul. Not only was he kind, he was selfless, hardworking and full of love for his family and friends. Being a role model, Alier’s influence was huge within his community and beyond,” fundraiser starter, Thon Riak, posted on the GoFundMe.

So far, the page, titled “A Dignified Send off for Alier Riak,“ has raised $55,917.

To donate, go to gofundme.com and search for the fundraiser’s page.

