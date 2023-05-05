Winona State University’s President, Scott Olson, is one of two finalists to become the next chancellor of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Olson has served as president of Winona State University since 2012. He previously worked in the Minnesota State system as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Mankato from 2003 to 2012.

Tonjanita Johnson is the other finalist for the position. She has served in the University of Alabama System since 2019 as the senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. Before that, Johnson was the executive vice president/chief operating officer at University of Tennessee System from 2016 to 2019.

“The honor that I feel in being selected as a worthy candidate by the search committee is second only to the gratitude I feel to this community for the opportunity to serve as your president,” Olson said in a statement to WSU.

The search for the next chancellor comes after current chancellor, Devinder Malhotra, announced his intention to retire last October.

Malhotra has served either as chancellor or interim chancellor of Minnesota State since 2017. Under his leadership, the state system launched its Equity 2030 initiative, which aims to eliminate educational equity gaps in the state system by 2030.

The Minnesota State system, comprising 26 colleges and seven state universities, had 30 applicants for the chancellor position. Nine applicants were chosen for interviews in March.

As finalists, Olson and Johnson had interviews April 26 and 27 with select members of the Board of Trustees.

“Working in partnership with this community — faculty, staff and students — over the past 11 years has provided me great inspiration for how I could apply what I have learned here across the whole system and all of the state colleges and universities,” Olson said. “Should I be selected to serve as chancellor, I will carry with me a deep appreciation for the mission of WSU and all that I have learned from this community.”

Next Tuesday, May 9, the Board of Trustees have a special meeting to discuss and vote on the appointment of the next chancellor.

The new chancellor’s term begins Aug. 1.

Olson said, if selected for the position, he will work hard to ensure the transition to new leadership at WSU is handled smoothly and effectively.

“Should I not be selected to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State, I remain honored and grateful to continue as president here and will be steadfastly committed to our mission to improve our world,” Olson said.