WSU set to host Jennette McCurdy on March 22

Winona State University will host “An Evening with Jennette McCurdy” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Somsen Hall.

Public tickets are $20 and are available for sale now. All ticket sales will take place online at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.

With more than 100 credits under her belt between film and TV, Jennette McCurdy has been showcasing her multitude of talents for over 20 years. More recently, she has made headlines as a New York Times bestselling author and as an emerging leader named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list.

McCurdy’s newly released memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” is a tale of resilience and independence and chronicles her life and rise to fame. Using candor and dark humor, she explores her struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother. The book spent 18 consecutive weeks as No. 1 on the NYT bestseller list.

McCurdy’s works have also been published in the Huffington Post, the Wall Street Journal and The Hollywood Reporter. She is currently developing a feature film, which she wrote and will direct, and has recently closed a deal to write her debut fiction novel.

“An Evening with Jennette McCurdy” will feature a 60-75 minute moderated question and answer session with McCurdy.

“An Evening with Jennette McCurdy” is co-sponsored by the WSU Lyceum Series and the Warrior Entertainment Network, the student-run programming board at Winona State University. The Network plans social, educational, cultural and recreational events, activities and programs for Winona State students and community. Learn more at winona.edu/thenetwork.

Lyceum Series

Since 1989, the WSU Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and Student Life fees. For more information on the Lyceum Series, visit wsu.mn/lyceumseries.

Tickets and more information on the event can be found at wsustudentunion.universitytickets.com.

IN PHOTOS: WSU Women move to 7-0 with win over Viterbo Emma Carpenter Looks to Pass Malia Nelson for Three Emmaline Kilpatrick brings the ball up the court Julia Salmen Works into the Lane Natalia Leguizamon with the Layup Lauren Fech with the Dribble Drive Tyreesha Blaylock Looks to Pass Hailey Markworth Celebrate the Three Sophie Leinfelder for the Three WSU Head Women's Basketball Coach Ana Wurtz