YMCA sees massive increase in membership since new facility's opening; new amenities praised

“(It’s) been really rewarding for our members as well as our staff,” Sobeck said. “We’re excited to be adding more in the YMCA.”

This can be seen as a relief for the Y, as the pandemic shuttered many operations with its arrival in the community last year and forced many entities, like the Y, to adapt and overcome to the many challenges they were faced with.

“It’s been interesting — we had our two closures last year, which were, of course, very difficult and, through the facility closures, we were still planning to open our new facility,” Sobeck said. “With COVID, (that) got delayed further than we would’ve liked, but we were able to open earlier this year and it has been such a great response from the community.”

As the Winona Daily News has shared before, the new Y has amenities that were either unable to live up to their full potential or absent entirely in the old facility, like the zero-depth entry to the pool — which has been a massive benefit to members with mobility issues, Sobeck said — a bigger Family Fun Center and a whirlpool sauna and steam room right on the pool deck.