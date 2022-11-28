YMCA to host lifeguard certification class Dec. 9-11

The Winona Family YMCA is hosting a lifeguard certification class December 9-11. The class provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden illnesses until EMS personnel take over.

This is a blended learning format. Participants will receive a link to online coursework which must be completed prior to the start of class on Friday. Class times are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Cost is $185.

Prerequisites: Minimum age: 15 years; Swim 300 yards continuously; Tread water for 2 minutes using only the legs; Complete a timed event within 1 minute, 40 seconds by starting in the water, swimming 20 yards, surface dive to a depth of 7 to 10 feet to retrieve a 10-pound object, return to the surface and swim 20 yards on the back to return to the starting point, exit the water without using steps or a ladder.

Participants who successfully complete the Lifeguarding course receive an American Red Cross certificate for Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, valid for 2 years.

Register at https://www.winonaymca.org/online-registration-ii.