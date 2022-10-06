Zombies set to roam downtown Winona during annual Zombie Crawl

Zombies will wander the streets of Winona Saturday night, but there's no need to worry — an apocalypse hasn't started just yet.

Instead of brains and flesh, these zombies are out for something more appetizing: beer and a night full of fun.

And they are not actually zombies, of course.

The Winona Zombie Crawl will celebrate its 16th anniversary Saturday evening, with people continuing the annual tradition of dressing up as zombies -- make-up and all -- and stopping by local bars together.

This year is extra special for the event, as it has become the World's Longest Running Zombie Bar Crawl, having only stopped for one year due to COVID-19 in 2020.

The Winona annual event recently beat out Minneapolis' Zombie Pub Crawl, after the Twin Cities event never recovered from the impact of COVID.

Todd Hanson, who founded the Winona Zombie Crawl as a college student back in 2006, shared that he was actually inspired by Minneapolis' Zombie Pub Crawl to start one locally, after hearing about it but not being able to attend for the pub crawl's first two years.

"I was never really shooting to be the longest running zombie crawl or anything like that," Hanson said, but he did admit he enjoys having the title to help attract people to participate in the zombie crawl.

Hanson believes the Winona Zombie Crawl was able to outlive the Minneapolis crawl, because the local crawl hasn't had as much of a focus on highly popularizing the event.

While there is some advertisement for the event on social media and on posters, it hasn't grown to the point where it's dependent on money or putting on large productions to draw people's interest.

And, Hanson's way of organizing the zombie crawl works, even as he's had to adapt his advertising to attract new generations over the years.

He shared that before the pandemic, the crawl hit a peak at about 500 participants in one year.

The pandemic has pulled the numbers down a bit, Hanson shared.

Hanson said the crawl is "now just a passion project" for him, as he doesn't bring any money in for himself from it.

Originally, Hanson didn't give the bars a heads up about the zombie crawl, as he wanted to attempt to mimic how unexpected an actual zombie apocalypse would be.

Now, though, he teams up with them. The bars prepare ahead of time with ample staff to handle the increase of customers and then get to enjoy the extra sales during the evening.

Some bars even schedule live music to take place during the zombie crawl, to help draw even more visitors in their doors and entertain their zombie patrons.

The bars do help sponsor the event, by providing a normally small contribution to the crawl's advertisement.

This year, the zombie crawl is starting off at Island City Brewing Company with a make up pre-party.

People will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. at Island City to help participants do zombie makeup. Participants will receive a ticket to have their makeup done if they buy a beer for $5 at the business. While some of that money covers the cost of the beer, a portion of it also is given to the makeup artists.

Then, after the pre-party, the fun officially begins.

The Winona Zombie Crawl will begin at 7 p.m. at Port 507 and then will head to Lucky's on Third at 7:45 p.m., Gabby's Bar and Lounge at 8:30 p.m., Market Street Tap LLC at 9:15 p.m., and Mulligan's Irish Pub at 10 p.m., before splitting up between Broken World Records and No Name Bar at 10:45 p.m.

As for music throughout the evening, The Luna Trio will be at Island City Brewing Company, TOTAL SEX MANIACS and Chaos Revolution Theory will be at Broken World Records, and Winona Jazz Collective and Loud Mouth Brass will be at No Name Bar.

There are no fees to participate in the zombie crawl, with people only having to pay for their own drinks and the makeup at Island City, if they chose to attend the pre-party.

If they dress up as zombies, there will be no cover costs at any of the participating bars.

For more information about the Winona Zombie Crawl, visit www.winonazombiecrawl.com.