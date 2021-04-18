Minnesota State: Responding to the pandemic by pivoting to success

At the same time, it has been critical to keep our campuses in Red Wing and in Winona as safe as possible. We adopted a series of safety protocols that allowed us to mitigate transmission of the disease on campus. By quickly implementing these measures last year, we have been able to ensure that hands-on courses have continued with in-person instruction, which is so critical for career and technical education.

Our COVID case reporting throughout the pandemic plays this story out — as of this writing we have had only 10 reports of COVID cases within the Southeast community since Jan. 1. By reducing the number of those on campus and following safety protocols stringently, we have ensured that those who need to be here can be here.

The general safety of our campuses has been critical to ensuring that students can keep moving towards their goals, on their own timeline. How have we done that? Faculty have gone to extraordinary lengths to create flexible classrooms, pivoting to all-online or hybrid instruction where possible, being flexible with deadlines when a student needed to be out due to COVID-related issues, and working closely to get students across the finish line. We hired a basic needs coordinator over the winter to help grow our food pantries and strengthen our ties to local service providers for our students. We continued to offer mental health counseling for no additional cost to our students, all through an innovative telehealth model. We created ways for students looking for tutoring or academic support to receive such services in-person or remotely, to ensure that they were able to get the help they needed while staying safe. Our staff has done a tremendous job of offering all services remotely and in-person, to help meet the individual needs of each student and their family.