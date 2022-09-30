New Fund investing in downtown Spring Grove

SPRING GROVE — On Tuesday, community leaders gathered for an informational meeting on the Spring Grove Community Real Estate Fund. The Fund is a new initiative made up of local investors with the goal of impact investing–which means creating a financial return on their investment while addressing the needs of the community, including housing, lodging, and space for small business development.

Attendees toured the first investments that the budding investment group has made, including three buildings in downtown Spring Grove. The former Doc’s and Norski’s buildings (131 & 133 W Main) were the first investments, and the Fund is currently searching for a restaurant tenant for these spaces (interested individuals should contact the Spring Grove EDA for more information).

An apartment above 133 W Main (formerly Doc’s) was recently renovated as an AirBnB to address the shortage of lodging in the community, especially within walking distance of downtown establishments. The AirBnB has seen enormous success in its first few months of operation, with a 54% occupancy rate and nearly 70 unique reservations.

Attendees also toured a recent Fund investment located at 149 W Main, a historic brick storefront next to Ye Olde Opera House. The building has housed several commercial tenants in recent years including the Sugar Shack and the Keller-Williams real estate office, and also includes five residential apartment units. The vacant storefront will soon be filled by the Spring Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, which will create an office and welcome center in downtown Spring Grove. The public is invited to join the Chamber at an open house to see their new space on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Spring Grove Community Real Estate Fund has raised $600,000 in capital so far, with participation from local individuals, organizations, and the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. REVocity, a Northfield-based company that works with rural communities in the upper Midwest, is serving as the Fund’s general partner and providing the legal, financial, and administrative duties for the fund along with investing in the Fund.

In addition to the investments in downtown Spring Grove, the Fund is also exploring opportunities to expand and diversify its portfolio, including creating more housing units in the community and supporting local entrepreneurs with increased warehouse space for lease. The Fund welcomes inquiries about becoming an investor or providing ideas for future projects in the Spring Grove community. Interested parties are encouraged to contact EDA Director Courtney Bergey Swanson at courtney.bergey@cedausa.com or 507-251-9272 to be connected with the Fund administrators.