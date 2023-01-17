NWS issues winter storm watch for Winona, surrounding counties

The Coulee Region can say goodbye to its recent spell of gentle winter weather.

A winter storm moving through through the region Wednesday night and Thursday promises to dump up to half a foot of snow and complicate Thursday commutes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa — including Winona and Houston counties in Minnesota, and La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin.

NWS predicts snowfall totals of 3 to 6 inches or more and cautions drivers to be wary of slippery roads Thursday morning.

The heaviest snow will fall from late Wednesday into early Thursday at rates of an inch per hour or more at times Wednesday night.

“This will be a very wet, dense snow as temperatures will be near freezing,” said Andy Boxell, National Weather Service lead forecaster.

Warmer temperatures in southwestern Wisconsin and northeastern Iowa will likely produce a mix of more rain than snow, resulting in lower snowfall totals.

Temperatures in Winona will remain mild, with Wednesday's high nearing 33 degrees, an overnight low of 27 and a high of 31 on Thursday.