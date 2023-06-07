It's pronounced cool but it's spelled K-u-h-l.

I came to Winona in 1987 to finish up my degree in computer science at Winona State University. I guess I had heard that computer programmers made a lot of money, way back when.

Looking back, I sort of wish my parents had pushed me harder because it was tough going to college until I figured out what I wanted to do. I got into computer science, and I did better once I knew what I wanted and that's the tough thing for anybody is figuring out that career direction.

It helps to try different things. I mean I changed majors two to three times. It even took me some time to figure it out.

As you get older you don't want to be starting over. But when you're younger you can try do some more stuff and you can fail. It's not a big deal.

When I started in the workforce, I began investing. That worked out pretty well, I ended up doubling my money in just a few years doing that. I'm 66, but I was able to retire at 62. I worked for 24 years with the city of Winona, then six at Watkins, and then Sears in Rochester for 10.

I learned some stuff from the computers. Anything can fail and you're always just kind of expecting something to go wrong and trying to plan for it. It doesn't sound like a good way to be, but it helps in a lot of ways.

Think about having a back-up plan. If one thing doesn't work, you can always go back. Being prepared. And being detail-oriented, those are really big things.

There are also times when you need to put in that extra effort. And when you're struggling, try to remember those easier times that you weren't and that you'll get through.

A big thing, now more than ever since I'm retired, is natural exercise. It seems that people that get natural exercise seem to live the longest. So, I walk or bike when I can. I really the enjoy hiking, cross-country skiing, bike riding, walking, and anything else you know. Every single day I exercise for between one and two hours. If I don't, it almost feels like something's wrong. Almost every morning I make my way to Blooming Grounds and get breakfast and hang with my group.

I feel like there's not a lot that makes me unique. There are some people in my kayaking group that do a lot of different things or some of the people I know who are also into the model airplanes like me who do real fun stuff.

But I guess I've learned a lot from the model airplane thing, too. You'd crash and it's so frustrating but then you take it home glue it back together and try again. It developed a certain kind of patience, which came in handy in my life.

I went to a model airplane contest every summer for a few years, and I got to see some cool things but never won anything. Until one year, I got first place, which was nice.

You just never know the things that you do what might possibly happen.