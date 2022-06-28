 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Redeemer Lutheran Church plans Day Camp

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1664 Kraemer Dr, Winona,  will hold a Day Camp on Aug. 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The theme is “Way, Truth, Life.”

A morning snack and a noon lunch will be provided each day in addition to Bible stories, there will be music, games, crafts, skits and more. The Day Camp is open to children who are going into first through sixth grade (Elementary) in the fall.

Redeemer is partnering with Camp Omega of Waterville, with the Camp Omega counselors providing children an opportunity to learn more about the love of Jesus, what he has done for us and living out the faith. Your children will participate in various games, crafts, Bible Studies and songs throughout the week.

Preschool children age 33 months to K (entering in Fall) will also be meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 8-12. The theme is “Growing with God” and is focused on nature and outdoor activities.

Please pre-register by July 28 by calling (507) 452-3828, visiting the website at rlcwinona.com, or stop by the church office at 1664 Kraemer Drive between 9am and noon. The Day Camp is provided as a free community service.

