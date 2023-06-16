GALESVILLE, Wis. — Caden Dahl was born with no right arm and a short left arm with two fingers. He also suffers from severe scoliosis and has endured numerous surgeries.

Despite these challenges, Dahl has excelled in school, played football and runs cross country. He even painted a house with his toes. He recently landed a job working with a law firm in Arcadia, his hometown, and plans to attend an Ivy League university with the goal of becoming an attorney.

Dahl has been a tireless ambassador of the Gilbert Brown Foundation, a nonprofit founded by the former Green Bay football player and Super Bowl 31 champion who has supported more than 150 children’s charities. “Caden helps Gilbert raise money to help other kids,” said Heather Mares, Dahl’s mom.

Dahl didn't know the Foundation had big plans for him. On Friday, Dahl was presented with the gift of his first car, courtesy of the Gilbert Brown Foundation, Gross Motors of Black River Falls, the Wisconsin Association of Campground Owners, and the seasonal campers at Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville. The presentation took place at Champions Riverside Resort.

“We are delighted to help present Caden with this invaluable gift of a used car,” said dealership owner Mike Gross. “We believe that transportation should never hinder a young person’s access to education and personal development opportunities. By providing Caden with his first vehicle, we hope to inspire him to continue pursuing his dreams.”

To get the vehicle set up for Dahl, Gross Motors performed an oil change, rotated the tires, replaced the front struts, tested the battery and coolant, and thoroughly inspected the vehicle. Gross said his dealership will also provide Dahl with a vehicle warranty to cover off of the powertrain components as well as parts of the suspension, steering, heating, air-conditioning and electrical systems.

Gilbert Brown, for his part, has been helping Dahl and his family since Dahl was three months old, providing funding for his surgeries and gas cards in addition to organizing fundraising events to provide continued assistance. Dahl has developed a close bond with Gilbert, and embraced the Gilbert Brown Foundation because of its efforts to help other children in need.

“Caden has been ‘giving back’ to my foundation by sharing his story and by encouraging other children to make the best of every life situation,” Brown said. “Caden is living proof that virtually every challenge can be overcome through hard work and persistence and simply believing in yourself.”