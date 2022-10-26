Sandbar Storytelling Festival directors: 'Thank you, Winona!'

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board of Directors would like to thank everyone who contributed to our inaugural event.

Early reports show that over 1,500 tickets were sold from throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa — and as far away as Colorado, Michigan, Illinois, and New York — for the two-day event.

The storytellers also noted the warm reception that greeted them throughout Winona. And, the ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce was a highlight for the SSF22 team.

The winners of the college competition were: Emilie Serna, a junior at Saint Mary’s, the third-prize winner, earning $100; Saint Mary’s senior Joe Shlanta, taking second prize, earning $200; and Winona State sophomore Kendall Roland who took first prize, earning $300 and performing his piece onstage Saturday night.

We want to thank Saint Mary’s University for the use of the Performance Center, gazebo, grounds, and parking facilities. Faculty, staff, students, and administration are to be commended for making SSF22 such a success. A special thank you is extended to Jim Bedtke, Lynette Johnson, Deb Nahrgang, Kevin Ebben, Leon Dixon, Carolyn Ayers, Yuly Gonzales, Walter Elder, Jimmy Bickerstaff, the grounds and maintenance crew, and the helpful IT staff. Thank you to Saint Mary’s students Jack Broaders, Joseph Shlanta, José Velarde, and Cassandra Sepp.

We extend a special thank you to Betty Kline for the beautiful artwork provided for the posters and program covers. More of Betty’s work can be found at the Winona Visitor Center as well as the Winona County Historical Society.

It takes a lot of financial support as well as a variety of resources to run a festival. We were fortunate to receive support for our vision of a “professional storytelling festival” and want to thank the following donors:

Founding Members including the Bosshard | Parke Family Fund, Laurie Lucas, Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council – Legacy Grant, Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund, Todd VonBastiaans, AmericInn, Anonymous, 101.1 The River, Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Solo Perche Bags, Walnut Street Dental, Wild Wales Tours and Walkabouts, Winona Community Foundation, and the Winona Post.

Supporting Members including Elizabeth Callender King Foundation, Ravens Point Productions, WNB Financial, Carl and Verna Schmidt Foundation, Gary Diomandes and Family, Dare L. White Foundation, Mary Beidler Gearen, HBCI, Winona Foundation, John Latsch Memorial Board, Margaret Johnson, Marlene and Bob Kohner, Thern, Kent Gernander, Peter Shortridge, Slaggie Family Foundation and Hurryback Productions, Margaret Johnson, Fran Edstrom, Carrie Frederick, Doug Nopar, Eileen Lynch, First Alliance Credit Union, Jenel Briggs, Loretta Fredericks, Lucille Fisher, Scott and Kelly Olson, Todd Graff and Laurie Ziliak, Jean Mueller, and Cherie Hales.

In-kind contributions were provided by Denise Hamernik (marketing), Chris Eagan (Solo Perche Bags), Chris Kendall (Wing Dam Jammers), Ryan and Donna Konkel (Discount Liquor), Nola’s Flowers, Winona Area Public Schools (for Koo Koo Kanga Roo) and John Casper.

The tellers spent several hours in area schools on Thursday and Friday where they reached approximately 2,200 students, 30 teachers and staff, and over 100 grandparents.

Thank you to the following schools that participated: Bluffview Montessori School, Cotter Elementary School, Cotter Middle School, Cotter High School, Jefferson Elementary School (Rios Immersion Program), Lewiston-Altura High School, Ridgeway Community School, Riverway Learning Community, Rushford-Peterson Middle School, Washington – Kosciusko Elementary School, Winona Area Learning Center, Winona Middle School, and Winona Senior High School.

Tellers also attended a literature course and a theatre course at Saint Mary’s University, during which they worked with 38 students on making an impact through storytelling. More community events took place at Blue Heron Coffeehouse, Blooming Grounds Coffee House, and the Winona Friendship Center. We appreciate their efforts in hosting these events.

Additional notices of appreciation go to Emily Kurash Casey, Carew Halleck, H3O Jazz Trio, Island City Brewing Company, Bluff Country Coop, Mark Peterson, Muddled Thyme, Winona Farmers Market, Winona County Historical Society, and to the presenters of the Business and Immigrant Stories including Nancy Edstrom Bachler, Steve Bachler, Nick Edstrom, Joni Welda, Garrick Holey, Fatima Said, and Project Fine community members.

Thank you to the rest of our volunteers Nadine Bayer, Anne Brindley, Emily Casey, Faith Casey, Warren Casey, Anne Conway, Aditi Czarnomski, Jodi Dansingburg, Jessi Darst, Joyati Debnath, Shawn Duffy, Johanna Frisch, Patrick Grace, Barbara Hassing, Bruce Johnson, Margaret Shaw Johnson, Cece Keeling, Debby Klages, Karina Kujawa, Rose Lambert, Lauren Leighton, Chris Meyer, Tracy Morgan, Tedd Morgan, Anissa Nelson, Mary Nelson, Nikki Richmond, Paul Schollmeier, Jamie Schwaba, Seamus Schwaba, and Karen Stutzka.

We look forward to bringing back another round of fabulous storytellers next year including Kevin Kling, Diane Ferlatte, Kim Weitkamp, Motoki, as well as the return of Bil Lepp!

Thank you, Winona!

--- Judy Myers, Secretary, Sandbar Storytelling Festival

On behalf of the Sandbar Storytelling Festival Board of Directors: Taff Roberts (President), Laurie Lucas (Vice President), Gary Diomandes (Treasurer), Dave Casey, Jerome Christenson, Karen Dulak, Mary Farrell, Carrie Johnson, Terri Karsten, and Daniel Munson.