Throughout the month of April, Miller Scrap will accept appliances at no cost and donate $1 per appliance to Ready Set School.
The following appliances can be dropped off at 1 Recycling Lane in Winona: Refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, washers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, dishwashers and dehumidifiers.
Ready Set School works to ensure that all Winona County children, grades K-12, have the basic and necessary school supplies and clothing for school. All of the money raised at the event will go to qualifying students in the form of vouchers that can be used at area stores for school supplies and clothing.