Stories for Good: Advocacy Center of Winona

The Advocacy Center of Winona (formerly the Women’s Resource Center) is preparing for its major fundraising event — a Masquerade Ball! — scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Winona County History Center.

For over 40 years, the ACW has served Winona County providing essential services to victims/survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The Masquerade Ball is an adaptation of the annual gala hosted by the ACW in previous years. While the event will be a delightful evening for everyone in attendance, the “why” of it — the reason I and many others are so enthusiastic about supporting the center — is even more important.

I grew up in Winona and moved back here as an adult. During my time here, I always knew the ACW to be the resource for community members experiencing domestic and sexual violence. As a young person, I overheard conversations amongst grownups describing the financial, legal, medical and emotional support it provided to community members in crisis. In high school and college, I knew friends who turned to the ACW for educational information and support. As an adult, I have referred people to the ACW as a nonjudgmental place to seek safety.

When I was asked this past year to serve on the Board of Directors for the ACW, it was so easy to say “yes.” The ACW is integral to the health and safety of people I care for in this community; the ACW has helped them find confidential support after traumatic events. The anonymity the ACW provides to individuals is not just important in terms of complying with state and federal policies, it ensures safety and dignity. As a human resource professional with over ten years in the field, I understand what a vital resource that is.

With over 700 Winona County community members served annually by the ACW, I know I am not the only one who holds the work of the ACW in high regard. Receiving assistance with relocation, filing restraining orders, coordinating between various social services to provide assistance with finding food, child care and housing, as well as support to obtain medical and mental health care, is imperative to the survival of people experiencing unimaginable terror and violence. The ACW is available when someone is feeling the most isolated, helping to manage details with compassion and knowledge while someone is in crisis.

The Masquerade Ball on Oct. 1 is an opportunity for the Winona community to show its support for the services provided by the amazing staff at the Advocacy Center, thus ensuring that the ACW can continue supporting the Winona community. Please visit advocacywinona.org/masquerade-ball for more information about the event or to purchase your ticket. I hope to see you there.