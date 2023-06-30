As I approach the last aid station, I see there is no one manning it. I follow the sparse signs to head toward the finish line … realizing that many of the markings have been removed already. Coming into the finish line, which has already been taken down, there is no post-race food left. The awards program has happened already and most people have gone home. During my years racing, I have had this scenario happen to me at many races.

I am what is referred to as a “back of the pack” runner. This means at most runs and races, you will find me way behind most other runners. I will never win a race, and I am OK with that. It took me quite some time once I started trail running to realize that there is no shame in walking during a race. Many times courses will take you up elevation that no human being can efficiently run up. Now, yes, there are some very skilled trail runners that will run those ascents, but they are a rare breed. Most people will walk the hills. For those of us without the mountain goat-like abilities to run up steep hills, this strategy saves energy for those sections of the course that are runnable.

Now, I am unsure how many times I have heard someone say to me, “Oh, I am too slow,” or, “Oh, I could never do that. I am too old,” or my least favorite, “I don’t have the body of a runner.” I have heard these said numerous times when discussing our trail race series, The Storm Trail Race Series. The societal belief that a trail runner has to be a certain speed, a certain age or look a certain way is beginning to shift but has a long way to go. With all of our trail races, all speeds and skill levels are not only accepted but encouraged to participate. We keep aid stations open and staffed for everyone. We don’t tear the finish line down before everyone has crossed over it. And we cheer in that last finisher in the same fashion we do the first runner! In fact, the last finisher is awarded the same prize that the first finisher receives. We believe that the last finisher deserves to be celebrated for their tenacity to finish, sometimes hours after the other finishers.

So if you have had your eye on a trail race, I urge you to enter and participate! You will find that the trail running community is a supportive community that will embrace you no matter what your speed, age or body composition. Come out to Briggs Outdoors on July 22 and give Storm the Farm a try. We have a distance for everyone from 5K all the way up to 43K. I guarantee there will be food at the aid stations and smiling cheering faces when you cross that finish line … no matter when you finish. If you would like to come experience this amazing community but I still haven’t convinced you to participate, we always need volunteers.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, Storm Sporting Events donates a portion of every race registration and all donations collected from participants to Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center for their youth mental health programs. So in addition to the feelings of great accomplishment you will feel by participating or volunteering, you can feel even better knowing you are helping to support youth mental health programs in the Winona area.

Check out our website, stormsportingevents.org, for more information. To register or volunteer for Storm the Farm, visit runsignup.com/Race/MN/Winona/StormtheFarm.