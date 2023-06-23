Engage Winona is honored to announce that our newest graduates from the Lived Experience Leaders program finished their training in May. Congratulations to NDea Young, Margarita Licon, Amy Thorn, Nicole Volner, Lori Tian Sailiata, Mark Jacobson, Jessie King, Nicki Hennessey, Kristine Hipps and Mattie Watkins-Tate.

These visionaries are working in Winona on issues ranging from racial and gender justice to mental health and substance abuse, ageism and youth mentorship and more. Each member brings their personal experiences and conviction for these topics, as well as their expertise, connections and confidence that they honed through the Lived Experience Leaders program.

Engage Winona will be celebrating the Lived Experience Leaders graduates on Tuesday, July 25, at Peter’s Biergarten, starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone and will have food, music, games, art and more. All are welcome to come and meet these community leaders and learn about their brilliant ideas for Winona.

The Lived Experience Leaders program is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders. It provides training, resources and support to folks across Winona who may not traditionally be considered or given opportunities for community leadership roles and whose diverse lived experiences have given them powerful expertise to create change for Winona to be more welcoming and inclusive.

The cohort participates in 25-30 hours of immersive gatherings and workshops over six to seven months, starting in the fall. Along the way, each member creates a plan for their community change project or idea (something they’re working on and want to grow or something new).

Participants are supported with guidance, mentorship, materials, small financial support and connections. Participants are paid a stipend and provided financial and other resources to participate in the program.

We are excited for you to join us in July for our summer Lived Experience Leaders celebration. And stay tuned for our announcement about the next phase of the Lived Experience Leaders program.

If you’d like to learn more about the program, visit engagewinona.org/portfolio/lived-experience-leaders.