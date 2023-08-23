Completing service projects is not unique at Cotter Schools. In fact, service is one of Cotter’s four core values, along with community, faith and respect. Cotter’s mission statement states: “Cotter Schools challenges students to achieve their full potential and use their lives in the service of others.”

This summer a group of Cotter students did just that, as 23 Cotter students and four chaperones traveled to the Dominican Republic in June for an eight-day trip that mixed service and leisure activities.

Students who had completed at least a Level 2 Spanish class were invited to sign up for the trip two years ago. To offset some of the costs of the trip, students participated in a fundraiser by selling chocolate and coffee.

“Being able to do community service in the Dominican Republic allowed me to immerse myself in a different culture by interacting with various groups of people, from the citizens at the geriatric center to our waiters at the hotels where we stayed. The trip allowed me to give back on a global level while still having fun and making memories that I will always have with me,” said Savanna Loken, a Cotter senior who took part in the trip.

The group’s first stop was a hotel in the heart of the capital city of Santo Domingo. They toured the capital and learned about its history, the voyages of Christopher Columbus, the indigenous people, the slave trade and the commercial trade between Europe and the Americas.

Students then traveled north to Jarabacoa, located in the center of the Dominican Republic near the mountains. They stayed in a beautiful lodge located right on the Yaque del Norte River. For their first service project, they were shown the ins and outs of a tree nursery and then were put to work. Their jobs were to prepare new flats for planting trees and remove weeds from tree flats that were already planted.

Their second service project was spending time at a geriatric center. The residents were excited for the students to be there. The students painted nails, gave leg and foot massages, spent time talking with the residents and sang a few songs, even taking the initiative to use some of the instruments to accompany the songs. Chaperones Uli and Gordon Hoffert taught the students a song they sang to the residents and they ended up continuing to sing different songs for the residents until they left. This experience was definitely one the students will never forget.

Another service project included students picking up trash along the same river that flowed next to their hotel. After their hard work, they enjoyed horseback riding to a waterfall and cooling off in the water.

The trip was organized and led by Cotter Spanish teacher Amber Atkinson.

“The students were enthusiastic about using their Spanish on the trip with people they met. This trip was a memorable experience in which they will take the stories, the people, the culture and history with them for a lifetime,” Atkinson said.