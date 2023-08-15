At Elder Network, we offer education, support and many non-medical services that are tailored to the need of older adults and caregivers. Our primary goal is to provide education on aging well, support to older adults and caregivers to improve quality of life and help elders remain in their home safely for as long as possible. Our Respite Companion program offers caregivers a break and provides companionship to reduce the isolation that can occur as people age and find it more difficult to leave their homes. Our companions can also assist clients in getting to appointments, grocery shopping and some light cleaning. Our companions range from college age to retirement age, all compassionate and full of energy!

We offer a Technology Assistance Program, in which our clients can utilize an iPad, provided by Elder Network, to access the internet in order to stay connected to family and friends, play games, attend virtual medical appointments and do online shopping. T.A.P. comes with personalized training in the home, access to the internet and supportive use of the iPad from our staff!

Elder Network also has a Friendly Visitor program, in which we utilize volunteers to offer companionship to clients in the form of weekly visits or phone calls. We are always in need of caring people that have a few extra hours of time they would like to volunteer each week. If you have an interest in sharing your time with someone age 55 or better, please reach out to Elder Network in Winona!

For caregivers, we offer two virtual support groups — one on Monday, When Caregiving Ends, and one Wednesday, Caregiver Support Group. Anyone can join our Chronic Conditions support group offered virtually on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 1 p.m to 2 p.m. Planning has begun to create an in-person support group again as well.

This year, Elder Network is celebrating 35 years as an organization! We will be hosting a big party in honor of this milestone at our Fundraising Gala on Sept. 23. It will be held in Rochester at the Rochester International Event Center. It is a great time to celebrate our companions, clients and supporters!

After 35 years, Elder Network is active in four counties, Winona, Olmsted, Wabasha and Dodge. We are always interested in volunteers of any age, as well as people looking to fill a companion role. Spending time offering companionship and offering assistance to someone age 55 or better is a great way to share smiles and uplift your own day! If you would like more information from Elder Network, you can reach the Winona office at (507) 452-0580 or check out our newly re-designed website at www.elder-network.org.