As spring transforms around us, nature is at work preparing itself for the turn of the seasons.

Birds migrate through the area, bringing us songs of warmer times. Foliage grows back, painting the bluffs and river valley a beautiful, lush green. And trees are beginning to flow, warming up the sap that runs along the trunks of each tree, providing nourishment and growth for the giants spread across our southeastern Minnesota landscape.

This spring backdrop greeted a small group of students and educators in March at Riverway Learning Community’s school forest. There, 10 students and two educators from Riverway Learning Community and the Winona Outdoor Collaborative gathered to learn about collecting and processing sap from maple trees into syrup.

Students had one objective: to learn the traditional and modern practices of sugaring and connect these practices back to indigenous cultures that live in synchronicity with the movements of our natural world.

“It was such a joy to watch these students share their own knowledge with each other while also being receptive to new and difficult ideas,” said Winona Outdoor Collaborative Executive Director Alexa Shapiro. “I was amazed by the discussions and the way the students could so easily connect what we were learning back to the need for protection and stewardship of our natural resources.”

“I’ll never forget watching students stick their tongues out underneath the spile, trying to catch the first drops of sap,” Alexa said.

The event was made possible by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources called No Child Left Inside. With the grant, Winona Outdoor Collaborative developed a series of environmental education curricula that will be utilized to enhance existing programs to be more educational and impactful. Maple syrup tapping is one such curriculum, in addition to curricula on wildflowers and native grasses, water quality, geology, orienteering, leave no trace and more.

